‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Opens up About Marriage Following His Wife’s Affair

After more than 40 years of marriage, Duck Dynasty star Al Robertson is opening up about how his wife’s affair impacted their relationship.

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Al, the eldest son of Phil and Miss Kay Robertson, will speak about the situation alongside his wife, Lisa, in the Lifetime film Faith & Forgiveness, which premieres on May 17.

Although they are happy, the couple was tested when Lisa had an affair 15 years into the marriage.

“When unfaithfulness happens in a marriage, so many times, that’s the end of it, but it doesn’t have to be,” Al explained in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. “Everything can be worked through.”

Al then noted that he was willing to fight for the marriage because he had made many of his own mistakes. “When I first met Lisa, she was actually a good girl,” he said. “Who had experienced some hard things in her life up until that point, but really was looking for what she called her ‘knight in shining armor,’ someone to take her hand and lead her out of some things. And I just wasn’t that guy in the early years.”

The couple first met in their teens and got married in 1984. They had two daughters. Al eventually became a pastor, leaving Lisa lonely and isolated.

“To be quite honest with you, I made a huge mistake in not pulling Lisa in as a partner in what we were doing, in my career and my dreams,” Al continued. “[She] was also dealing with all this internal stuff from when she was young. I just didn’t recognize it. I didn’t see it.”

Lisa’s Struggles Began at an Early Age

While speaking about the situation, Lisa said she was continuously struggling with her childhood trauma.

“From an early age, at age 7, I was subjected to someone molesting me,” she explained. “I believe that at age 7, I began to be dishonest with who I was and what I was. I think the evil one played a huge part in that because he would constantly remind me.”

Lisa further shared, “I believe I started on that trail of dishonesty at that point, and that darkness really began there. As I grew older, it got worse and worse.”

Lisa went on to reveal that the affair was between her and an old boyfriend.

“I had prayed all through this affair that God would open a door for me to walk away and that nobody would ever find out because I didn’t want to hurt Alan,” she continued. “I didn’t want to hurt our family. [But] I didn’t think [our marriage] would make it. If he ever found out, I just knew that it was over.”

Al eventually figured out the affair after looking through phone records. After confronting Lisa with the evidence, the couple decided to separate temporarily.

After turning to God and asking for forgiveness, Lisa was baptized. She and Al started going to counseling and worked through their marriage struggles.

“What changed my mind and heart about Lisa was her,” Al added. “It was obvious to me from talking to friends who were with her that she wanted this marriage to stay together. She was very sorry for what had happened.”