‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper Is Pregnant

She’s about to be a mother, but you can still call her daddy.

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Alex Cooper, the host of the wildly popular Call Her Daddy podcast, has just announced her pregnancy on social media.

The 31-year-old dropped the baby bomb on May 17 with an Instagram post showing her and her husband, 42-year-old producer Matt Kaplan, looking loved up. Cooper was sure to show off her growing baby bump, rocking a white crop top and sweatpants while cradling her stomach.

“Our family,” Cooper captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

Cooper remained tight-lipped about a due date or the baby’s gender, but that didn’t stop fans from flooding the comments section to gush over the big news.

“Missed opportunity for the caption to be ‘call him daddy,'” one fan not afraid to pick up low-hanging fruit wrote. “ALEX COOPER IS BEING UPGRADED FROM FATHER TO MOTHER AHHHH SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!” another fan exclaimed.

Alex Cooper’s High Profile Friends Also Weigh in on Her Big Baby News

Meanwhile, Cooper, whose podcast has over 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube (and who boasts over 7.2 million followers on Instagram), had plenty of high-profile pals weigh in on the big baby news.

“🥹🥹 Congratulations, mama! Such a beautiful blessing ❤️❤️,” reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian wrote. “You just made my day. Ur gonna be the best mama! 🥹🫶🏼,” Twilight alum Taylor Lautner added. “Congrats, you three! 🥹🥹🥹,” Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow chimed in.

Cooper and Kaplan’s whirlwind romance famously kicked off over a Zoom call in 2020. The podcast host kept their relationship so private that she only referred to the Hollywood producer as “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man” until their engagement in 2023, when she finally let the world in on his real identity.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan in 2023. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix)

A year later, the couple tied the knot in a beachside wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

“It was everything we wanted it to be,” Cooper insisted to Vogue then. “It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it.”