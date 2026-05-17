spencer-pratt-responds-to-claims-he-is-filming-a-new-reality-tv-show-amidst-his-la-mayoral-campaign

Former The Hills star Spencer Pratt has responded to claims that he is filming a new reality TV show amidst his LA mayoral run.

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According to Deadline, rumors started circulating that Pratt had signed a contract with Santa Monica’s Boardwalk Pictures for the alleged reality TV series.

“It’s both familiar and uncharted territory, isn’t it?” a source close to the production revealed to the media outlet. “That’s part of Spencer and Heidi [Montag’s] appeal, right?”

Montag hasn’t played a part in Pratt’s mayoral campaign. However, according to the source, she is slated to have a major part in the TV show.

However, Pratt’s campaign team has since pushed back on the claims. “This is inaccurate,” Pratt’s spokesperson shared with The Wrap. “There is no series in production, and cameras have not been following the campaign.”

When asked if any filming contracts had been signed, the spokesperson said, “He does not have any signed contract. No contract exists related to this because it isn’t true.”

Pratt is currently running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, L.A. Councilmember Nithya Raman, entrepreneur Adam Miller, and Rev. Rae Huan to become the next mayor of LA.

Patt Says He’ll Move Out of LA If He Loses the Mayoral Race

While appearing on The Adam Carolla Show, Pratt stated he was prepared to move out of LA if he loses the race.

“If Karen Bass gets reelected or Nithya [Raman] gets elected, I will be done with trying to live in LA,” he declared.

Patt also said that he will be using the money he predicts to win through his lawsuit against the city government and the Department of Water and Power. He filed the lawsuit following the 2025 Palisades wildfires. His and Montag’s home was among the properties destroyed in the blazes.

In his lawsuit, Pratt accuses the city government and the Department of Water and Power of failing to maintain a water reservoir properly.

“I’ll go find somewhere that my kids will not have to see naked zombies,” he said. The former reality TV star was referring to LA’s homeless population. ” And I can have the last American dream somewhere.”

He then noted, “I will not rebuild if these people are in charge. Because what would I be putting money into?”

Pratt added that if he wins the race, he will rebuild his home. He is reportedly staying at the Hotel Bel-Air.