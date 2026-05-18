hip-hop-reality-tv-legend-reveals-7-figure-debt

Despite being a hip hop/reality TV legend, Xzibit admits he is continuously struggling to pay off his 7-figure debt.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Xzibit shared that he owes more than $400,000 in back taxes to the State of California and nearly $900,000 to the IRS. The total amount is around $1.3 million.

While the hip-hop star is pulling in $66,547 per month, his estranged wife, Krista Joiner, is making $12,843 per month. He also stated in the documents that he owes more than $1.4 million in personal debts and an additional $2 million in business debt. His average monthly bill expenses are around $23,566.

Noting that he has no significant assets, Xzibit stated that his income last year came from touring and promotions for his latest album, Kingmaker. Although he’s paying temporary spousal support, the hip hop legend argues he shouldn’t pay Joiner any more once the divorce is finalized.

The former couple got married in 2014 but separated after seven years. They have one child, Gatlyn, who was born in 2010. The exes are heading to trial later this month to settle the divorce.

Xzibit and Joiner share joint custody of Galyn, and the hip hop star pays $5,145 per month in child support.

The Former MTV Show Host Worried His Fans With Concerning Social Media Post Last Month

The financial woes surfaced just weeks after Xzibit concerned his fans with a post on X.

“I’m probably, more than likely, going to die alone,” he wrote. “And I’m OK with that.”

Fans quickly responded to the post, showering the hip hop legend with love and support.

“Hope you’re okay, X,” one fan wrote. “Don’t let your intrusive thoughts win. Just feel the love we’re sending you.”

Another fan wrote, “Are you, ok brother? If you have any intrusive thoughts or are finding life a challenge in any many please contact me. I will always listen and offer whatever support needed as I suffer with long term PTSD. Sending positive thoughts your way.”

A fellow fan added, “You guided more men to manhood than 90% of parents these days… You are never alone… Brothers are never alone…”