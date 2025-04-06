Gospel Legend Huey P. Williams Has Died

Huey P. Williams, the legendary frontman of the Jackson Southernaires and a pivotal figure in American gospel music, has passed away.

Williams died peacefully at his home in Smithdale, Mississippi, on March 24, per Billboard. He was 80.

Williams was born into a family deeply rooted in gospel music heritage. As the elder brother of Frank Williams, founder of the renowned Mississippi Mass Choir, and Melvin, Doug, and Leonard Williams, members of the Grammy-nominated Williams Brothers, he was part of a legacy that profoundly influenced modern gospel music. Together, the Williams family played a pivotal role in shaping the genre’s sound and impact.

The Jackson Southernaires, founded in 1940 in Jackson, Mississippi, rose to national prominence during the 1960s under the guidance of Huey and Frank Williams, alongside Willie Banks. Their career advanced in 1963 when they signed with Song Bird Records, a division of Peacock Records. That same year, they released their breakthrough single, “The Greatest Creator.”

1968 Marked Another Breakthrough for Huey P. Williams and The Jackson Southernaires

However, the Southernaires became famous in 1968 with their hit song “Too Late,” which led to the release of their debut album.

Known for their heartfelt performances and faith-based messages, they found success with radio hits like “Don’t Let Him Catch You (With Your Work Undone)” and “How Long Will It Last.”

Meanwhile, in 1975, the group became the first gospel act signed by Malaco Records, leading to decades of success. They consistently charted on Billboard‘s Top Gospel Albums list with releases like Down Home and Lord We Need Your Blessing, and were often recognized as Top Gospel/Soul Artists of the year.

The Jackson Southernaires achieved significant recognition in gospel music, winning multiple Gospel Music Workshop of America awards and a Stellar Award. They also a Grammy nomination. They were inducted into the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame, and in 2010, the city of Jackson honored them with “Jackson Southernaires Drive.”

Williams delivered his final performance with the group in late 2024, showcasing his unwavering dedication to gospel music.