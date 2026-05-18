john-travolta-sports-unexpected-new-look-at-cannes-film-festival

John Travolta’s new look at the Cannes Film Festival is giving “eccentric artist in an SNL sketch,” and frankly, we’re here for it.

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On May 15, the 72-year-old was unexpectedly awarded an honorary Palme d’Or right before the premiere of his short film, “Propeller One-Way Night Coach.” The Pulp Fiction legend, who was almost unrecognizable, walked the red carpet with his 26-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta.

He channeled his inner eccentric artist, rocking a cream-colored wool beret and spectacles. He completed the look with a black suit layered over a knit vest, a white shirt, a tie, and a pocket square for good measure.

Moments before the screening, festival artistic director Thierry Frémaux brought out the surprise award. A visibly moved Travolta clutched his chest as Frémaux presented the trophy.

John Travolta accepts the Honorary Palme Award at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

“You said this would be a special night. I didn’t know it would mean this,” Travolta told him, later declaring, “This is beyond the Oscar!”

“Propeller One-Way Night Coach,” which Travolta wrote, directed, and co-produced, is based on his 1997 children’s novel.

John Travolta Sticks to Bold New Look at Cannes Film Festival

However, the Grease icon wasn’t done with his new look.

Travolta stuck with his bold headwear choice, sporting another beret at the photocall for his new movie at the Cannes Film Festival the next day.

He looked every bit the brooding artist in an all-black ensemble, featuring another beret (of course), a velvet button-down, slim-fit pants, and boots. The Face/Off star, who also sported wire-rimmed spectacles and some newly dyed facial hair, struck a pose for photographers, a far cry from how the star normally looks.

John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

On Friday, Travolta posted on his Instagram about receiving the honorary Cannes Palme d’Or — the equivalent of a lifetime achievement award.

“I’ve never been more proud to win an award!” the Look Who’s Talking actor wrote. “To me, the Cannes Palme d’Or award has always represented art at its finest. It is beyond a humbling experience.”

Meanwhile, it seems the actor has a thing for berets. In an Instagram video with his daughter Ella, posted Friday, he sported an all-blue outfit, complete with a matching blue beret, for his flight to Cannes.

“Big day, big night in Cannes. Stay tuned!” he wrote alongside the footage.

Travolta shared Ella with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer in 2020 at age 57.