King Charles Announces Upcoming North America Trip Amid Prince Harry Fallout

Despite still undergoing cancer treatments, King Charles announced his and Queen Camilla’s upcoming North America trip.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent post on X, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared their excitement for the trip by celebrating the 100th anniversary of Canada House.

“Happy 100 years to Canada House!” the post reads. “Ahead of Their Majesties’ visit to Ottawa next week, The King and Queen have visited Canada House to mark a century since it opened in June 1925.”

The royals further shared that Canada House would become a “symbol” of Canada in London. It is also a showcase for Canadian art, culture, and heritage.

“During the visit, The King was presented with the key to Canada House,” the post added. “Which echoes the set case in Canadian bronze, silver, and nickel.”

The royals then added that the key was first given to King George V upon the official opening in 1925.”

According to The Independent, the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale, stated King Charles will “reinforce” the message that Canada is “not for sale” despite US President Donald Trump’s constant push to make the country the 51st state.

Goodale said The King’s visit will show Canada is “the true north, strong and free” and will stay that way.

“It’s a very important opportunity for His Majesty to be in the forum,” Goodale continued. “When he will have the opportunity to speak to Canadians at a time when the message about the significance and the strength of Canadian sovereignty needs to be reinforced by every means possible.”

“The prime minister has made it clear that Canada is not for sale now, is not for sale ever,” he added. “The King, as head of state, will reinforce the power and strength of that message.”

King Charles’ North America Trip Comes Amid His Recent Fallout With Prince Harry

King Charles and Queen Camilla are heading to North America weeks after Prince Harry revealed a recent fallout. Harry confirmed that The King “won’t speak” to him because of the “security stuff.”

While speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Prince Harry said he was willing to move on from his disagreements with his father. He said he doesn’t know “how much longer” the older royal, who is currently battling cancer, has left.

“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” Harry explained.

He further shared that he has “forgiven” his family for the past. “I would love reconciliation with my family,” Harry said. “There’s no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious.”

However, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently said the interview may have further estranged Harry from King Charles.

“I think it will confirm the king’s view that he is not to be trusted. The previous attempts by the Sussexes to monetize their royal connections led to the deep rift that exists,” Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly. “His comments on the monarch’s health are unlikely to have gone down well either.”

Another royal expert, Christopher Andersen, said, “If Harry really wants to reconcile with his family, he has an odd way of showing it.”

