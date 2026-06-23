lion-cub-attacks-tv-host

Egyptian TV host Marwa Abdel Moneim has recovered after she was attacked by a lion cub while filming for a program.

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A video of the incident shows the actress/TV host standing near the cub when the animal suddenly lunged at her. She was bitten in the hand and shoulder before she was able to get away.

According to multiple media outlets, Abdel Moneim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she received precautionary treatment, which included rabies vaccinations and antibiotics. Doctors confirmed that her injuries were not serious but did require monitoring to prevent any complications.

She was later discharged and recovered at home while in stable condition. Not only did she experience physical injuries, but the TV host pointed out that she had suffered from shock as well.

Lion Cub Attack on Egyptian Actress Sparks Safety Debate on Set



In Egypt, discussions about on-set animal safety have intensified after a lion cub attacked actress Marwa Abdel Moneim during filming. pic.twitter.com/MfXRElDLh9 — ME24 – Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) May 12, 2026

The TV Host Spoke Out About the Incident

Abdel Moneim later addressed the situation. “It was very simple. I was hosting a lion trainer on the show, and she brought a cub with her so we could see because she has the cub at home.”

She further shared, “I was playing with it, thinking it was just a little cub and a baby. Suddenly, it attacked me and bit me. It bit me on the shoulder. And of course, I got hurt, but she provided first aid until the episode was over. Then I went ot the hospital, but not the one for rabies shots.”

Abdel Moneim then said that she had just gone to the hospital to get treated and that was it.

“Thank God,” she added.

Despite the incident, Abdel Moneim later took to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself standing next to a lion cub. She did not appear to be scared of the animal.