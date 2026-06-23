Despite Jennifer Lopez’s Denials, Report Claims She ‘Dated’ Co-Star ‘for Quite Some Time’

A new report has reignited speculation about the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein, despite the pair’s public insistence that they are not romantically involved.

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According to an exclusive report published by Page Six, an unnamed source claimed Lopez and Goldstein developed a romantic connection while working on the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance.

The insider said they “kept things professional on set while filming but their chemistry was undeniable.”

“Once filming wrapped, they were free to take things further and dated for quite some time.”

Apparently their connection was undeniable while filming. “They tried to keep things low-key during the months while filming but flirted here and there on set, and they definitely had a strong connection.”

“Everyone saw them getting very cozy together at the wrap party and it was obvious they were into each other.”

Their Romance Eventually Faded, However

The source continued to say that while they did date and were happy together, their romantic spark seemed to fade over time.

“They liked spending time together and Brett made her happy,” the source said. “But things just sort of fizzled out between them since last year.”

“There’s no bad blood but it just kind of came to a lull. They have a good friendship but in terms of romantic chemistry, that ship has sort of sailed.”

The claims stand in contrast to comments Lopez made during a recent appearance on NBC’s Today show. When asked about persistent dating rumors involving Goldstein, Lopez rejected the speculation and said people frequently assume she is romantically linked to male co-stars. Goldstein then publicly denied that the pair were dating.

Goldstein, best known for his Emmy-winning role in Ted Lasso, also co-wrote Office Romance and previously said Lopez was a natural fit for the film. The romantic comedy stars Lopez as airline executive Jackie Cruz opposite Goldstein’s character, lawyer Daniel Blanchflower.

Lopez and Goldstein continue to publicly deny any romance. Leaving fans to sort through competing narratives as interest in Office Romance remains high.