Young Disneyland Guest Reportedly Falls Down Waterfall of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

A young Disneyland guest is lucky to be alive after reportedly falling from the 50-ft waterfall at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

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According to fellow guests, the terrifying incident occurred on Sunday evening.

“I was in the ride when this happened. I actually saw the kid fall down the hill for a second when our log passed the fall,” one guest wrote on . “4 people in our log saw it, and then one minute later the ride stopped for probably 10 minutes.”

The guest then stated, “Then it started again we went throughout the ride like nothing happened when we got off there were about 6 Disney police and a mother and two kids were with them all soaked. My whole family has been looking online for some answers but this is the only thing that came up.”

Another guest claimed that their sources had told them it was a 13-year-old boy who had slid backside down the 50ft waterfall. “He attempted to exit the ride vehicle at the top of the final drop,” the Reddit user alleged. “The ride stop mechanism failed to engage or was already past the threshold for the vehicle to enter free fall.”

When asked about the teen’s condition after the fall, the Reddit user said, “All I heard from my source is that he sustained a lot of cuts and scrapes from sliding down the drop, luck was on his side and seems he didn’t hit his head/in an uncontrollable tumble.”

Another Reddit user noted, “He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but he’s fine.”

Other Disneyland Sources Speak Out About the Incident

Meanwhile, sources at Disneyland told TMZ that the 13-year-old guest had exited the log ride just before the big drop.

Officials told the New York Post that a Disneyland cast member immediately shut down the ride.

Following the incident, California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health dispatched inspectors who examined the ride. The famous attraction reopened the next day without further issues.

No further details about the incident, including the explanation about the teen’s actions, have been released.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened at Disneyland in November 2024 as a replacement for the park’s Splash Mountain. It is themed after Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. The Disneyland version of the ride features three drops.