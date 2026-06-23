‘He Lived Life on His Terms Until His Dying Day’: Famed Marathon Runner Norm Higgins Dead at 89

Norm Higgins, the 1971 New York City Marathon champion whose running career and coaching legacy influenced generations of athletes, has died at the age of 89.

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Higgins died on April 21, according to reports and tributes from the running community. Friends, former athletes, and fellow coaches remembered him not only for his achievements as a runner but also for his independent spirit and lifelong dedication to the sport. An Instagram tribute summed up that reputation in a simple phrase: “He lived life on his terms until his dying day.”

Born on November 18, 1936, Higgins emerged as one of America’s top distance runners during the 1960s and early 1970s. He won the U.S. national marathon championship in 1966 and later secured his place in running history with a memorable victory at the 1971 New York City Marathon.

That marathon triumph became the stuff of running lore.

Norm Higgins Didn’t Even Prepare For A Marathon

According to accounts Higgins shared over the years, he drove to New York expecting to compete in a shorter race and discovered upon arrival that the event was actually the New York City Marathon.

He entered anyway and proceeded to win the race in 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 54 seconds.

At the time, the marathon consisted of multiple loops through Central Park rather than the five-borough course familiar to modern runners.

Higgins remained proud of the victory but never allowed it to define his entire life. After his competitive running career, he devoted decades to coaching and mentoring athletes in Connecticut and beyond. Runners credited him with sharing not only training advice but also a deep appreciation for discipline, toughness, and the joy of running.

Higgins also remained a student of the sport. Long after his racing days ended, he continued discussing training methods, marathon strategy, and the future of distance running.

He leaves a legacy carried forward by the athletes he coached, the runners he inspired, and the enduring story of a man who unexpectedly entered a marathon and became a champion.