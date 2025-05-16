King Charles and Prince Harry’s Relationship Has Gotten Even Worse, Royal Expert Believes

Prince Harry’s latest cryptic remarks about King Charles III probably didn’t score him any points at the palace, according to royal experts.

Videos by Suggest

Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex shared with BBC News, “I don’t know how much longer my father has,” while addressing their unresolved family conflict.

In February 2024, 76-year-old Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the interview may have further estranged Harry from the King.

“I think it will confirm the king’s view that he is not to be trusted. The previous attempts by the Sussexes to monetize their royal connections led to the deep rift that exists,” Fitzwilliams recently told Us Weekly. “His comments on the monarch’s health are unlikely to have gone down well either.”

Christopher Andersen, another royal expert, also shared his insights on Harry’s remarks regarding his father’s health.

“If Harry really wants to reconcile with his family, he has an odd way of showing it,” Andersen told Us Weekly, in reference to Harry’s recent security trial in the U.K.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“He slams his father for interfering in the trial, then says the Palace rigged the outcome, then accuses the Royal Family of not caring about the safety of his wife and children, and winds up declaring that for now he can’t foresee any scenario in which he would take his family to the U.K.,” Andersen told the outlet. “Harry delivered the coup de grace when he said he wanted to bury the hatchet with his father because he doesn’t know how much time the King has left to live.”

Royal Expert Believes Chances for a Reconciliation Between King Charles and Prince Harry are Slim

“If you are someone undergoing cancer treatment, to hear those words from your son would, I think, be fairly upsetting. Not exactly a resounding vote of confidence in your chances of making a full recovery,” Anderson continued.

Andersen noted that the king’s main focus is staying healthy to carry out the role he spent 70 years preparing for, rather than repairing his relationship with his son.

“If Charles had any inclination to reach out to Harry — and I haven’t seen any movement in that direction over the past two years — then he certainly has no reason to reach out now,” he speculated. “I hate to say it, but I seriously doubt that the relationship between the King and Prince Harry will ever be resolved. There is just too much bitterness there, too many burned bridges.”

Prince Harry lost his appeal in April to reinstate government-funded security for himself and Meghan Markle following their 2020 royal exit.

“Harry is angry and gutted. He should have released a dignified statement,” Fitzwilliams insisted. “Instead—unless it goes down well in the United States and elsewhere — this will be considered a serious own goal, which may have consequences for himself and his family for years to come. Reconciliation has never seemed so far away, which, also, is a tragedy.”