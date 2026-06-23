Reality TV Personality’s 4-Year-Old Son Hospitalized After Bouncy Castle Accident

The son of reality TV personality Jess Wright was recently hospitalized following a “freak” bouncy castle accident.

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The TOWIE alum took to her Instagram Stories earlier this month to reveal the child had been airlifted to the hospital after the accident left him “struggling to breathe.”

“Presley got catapulted off the top of a bouncy castle high in the air,” she explained. “& landed face down on hard wooden floor from about 3 meters high. A noise that silenced the whole party & will haunt me I’m sure.”

Wright then stated the child struggled with breathing before passing out.

“To say he was in a state is an understatement as well as mum & dad,” she pointed out. “We were blue lit to the trauma unit in London & on the journey things were being discussed like broken ribs, spine injury & worse.”

The reality TV star then stated that her son was ‘miraculously” released from the hospital a “few hours later.” Besides bruising, the child didn’t sustain any other injuries.

Wright and Her Husband Were ‘Traumatized’ By the Accident

Wright went on to admit that she and her husband, William Lee-Kemp, were “traumatized” by the accident. She cited her son’s Bicuspid Aortic Valve diagnosis as the key reason why she and Lee-Kemp are more concerned about the 4-year-old’s health.

“Like most I’m sure, Will & I are so very panicky around Presleys safety,” she said. “Because of his heart condition, so the fact this happened to him, we were beside ourselves. It was a freak accident that couldn’t have been avoided, but I will say ill be more careful in future if the bouncy castle is on a wooden floor oppose to mats or I guess maybe grass.”

She thanked those at the party for helping her family throughout the ordeal, as well as the first responders and the medical team at Royal London Hospital.

Wright later posted a photo of her son on a stretcher. “Scariest day of my life,” she wrote on the photo. Have thanked God every day that he’s OK because it was truly horrendous seeing him in the state he was here & just before.”

She then posted a photo of Presley playing on a hospital bed, noting he was recovering.

Wright and Lee-Kamp have been married since 2021. The couple was first romantically linked in 2019. They welcomed their son the following year.