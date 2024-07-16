King Charles Kissed by 91-Year-Old Fan During Public Outing: ‘I Enjoyed It’

King Charles granted a royal wish today, giving a 91-year-old fan the chance to kiss a king while visiting the Channel Island of Guernsey.

On July 16, the King, 75, and Queen Camilla, 76, continued their two-day visit to the Channel Islands, receiving a warm reception from locals on Guernsey. Upon their arrival at the St. Peter Port seafront, King Charles presided over a brief special session of the States of Deliberation, Guernsey’s Parliament. Following this, the royal couple took the opportunity to meet and greet some of the people who had gathered to welcome them.

In a video shared by the BBC on X (formerly Twitter), 91-year-old Kathleen Moriarty is seen placing her hand on the monarch’s shoulder as he approached. After a brief exchange of words, Moriarty leaned in and kissed the King on the cheek.

“I says to him, ‘Please can I give you a kiss?’ And he give me his cheek,” Moriarty recalls in the BBC footage.

The nonagenarian also insists the smooch wasn’t premeditated. She was simply feeling the moment. “I just did it,” she explained. “I didn’t plan it, and I enjoyed it. He’s lovely. It was very nice. I am pleased.”

She added with a chuckle: “I thought if all these young dolly birds can do it, this old lady can!”

Royal Family Lovers React to King Charles Getting Kissed by a 91-Year-Old Fan

Of course, Royal family lovers gushed over the footage of King Charles getting kissed by the 91-year-old admirer.

“Good on her!!”, one X user exclaimed. “Our king he’s just lovely,” a second X user added. A third fan declared the moment “The cutest thing this week.” One fan quipped that it seemed like the monarch was cornered into the smooch. “Poor guy didn’t have much choice,” they joked.

However, some observers did express concern for the King, who is battling cancer.

“He is still probably imuno suppressed,” one X user suspected. “[Not] the wisest move when he is undergoing treatment for cancer,” a second observer agreed.

Meanwhile, other users couldn’t help but note how spry the elderly smoocher was. “She looks great for 91 ! Must be the Guernsey lifestyle,” they wrote.

The King and Queen had a busy schedule of engagements leading up to tomorrow’s State Opening of Parliament. They took the time to explore and appreciate the island’s rich culture and heritage. Furthermore, the monarch had the chance to taste a beer aptly named “Charles.”

The King sampled some Charles beer named in his honour to mark the Coronation by the Little Big Brew Co, based on Guernsey.

That said, King Charles stopped at one sip of the brew… at least on camera. Maybe he and Moriarty will share a pint later in the evening…