king-charles-and-queen-camilla-rushed-to-safety-after-security-scare-during-outing

Reigning royals King Charles III and Queen Camilla were reportedly rushed to safety following a security scare on Monday, July 15.

According to TMZ, the king and queen were in Jersey for their 2-day tour of the Channel Islands. While speaking to local business owner, Matt Taylor, the couple experienced a scare and were escorted by their security to the Pomme d’Or Hotel.

Sources revealed that the security detail saw a suspicious drone and immediately acted by getting King Charles and Queen Camilla to a safe location. The crowd had no suspicions of a security threat.

Taylor, who is the owner of Jersey Sea Salt, recalled the incident while speaking to The Telegraph. “He didn’t seem panicked,” the business owner said about King Charles. “But he was quite stern. They just ushered him out. It’s a shame as he’d stopped to chat to us of his own accord.”

The British monarch’s security scare comes just days after the attempted assassination of former President Trump. The 2024 presidential candidate was at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when the gunman opened fire. One of the bullets grazed Trump’s right ear. He was quickly escorted out of the area by his security team.

Seconds after shots rang out, the Secret Service killed the gunman, who was later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. One spectator was killed while two others were seriously injured.

King Charles Reaches Out to Former President Trump Following Campaign Rally Shooting

Hours after the terrifying campaign rally shooting, King Charles III reached out to President Trump.

Newsweek reports that the royal wrote a letter, which was delivered through Britain’s embassy in Washington D.C. Although details about the letter’s contents were not revealed, it is said to be in line with remarks made by the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

“I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes,” Starmer wrote on X (former Twitter). “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Meanwhile, President Trump reassured the world that he was fine following the incident. “I knew immediately that something was wrong,” he shared. “In that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”