Prince William’s Former Aide Speaks Out About ‘Sad’ Prince Harry Rift

A former aide of Prince William is speaking about the noticeable rift between the future king and his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Videos by Suggest

The aide, Jason Knauf, spoke out about the feud during his interview with 60 Minutes Australia last weekend.

“It’s very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye,” Knauf explained. “But [William]’s chosen to keep his thoughts on it private. And I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same. But I will say, of course, it’s been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them.”

Knauf previously worked as a communications secretary to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, and Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, before becoming the chief executive of William and Kate’s Royal Foundation. In 2021, Knauf stepped down from his role. He is currently on the board of trustees for William’s Earthshot Prize.

Knauf further shared that he worked “really closely” with Harry and Meghan. He pointed out that the group had “lots of great times.” He also referred to working with the Prince and Markle on their 2018 wedding as an “amazing, magical experience.”

“I wish them absolutely all the best with their lovely family,” Knauf noted.

In regards to Prince William becoming the next king, Knauf reflected on whether Prince Harry and his family would be involved. “I can’t speculate about the future,” he added. “They achieved a lot together, and none of that can ever be taken away.”