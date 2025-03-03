report-claims-prince-william-is-set-to-undergo-precautionary-cancer-screenings

More than a year after King Charles III was revealed to have cancer, Prince William is set to undergo precautionary screenings.

According to a report by Radar Online, the future king will have a “top-to-bottom” examination after his former military flight instructor, Flight Sergeant Zach Stubbings, died after years of flying above toxic-fume-belching choppers.

“William will undergo a range of tests to make sure he’s not suffering from any illnesses connected to his military service,” a royal family source told the media outlet. “Heaven forbid that he’s developed any form of cancer in the service of his country.”

The royal insider then stated, “The Royal Family does not need a triple whammy of cancer-stricken senior royals on its books given Charles and Kate have both been battling the illness over the last months. It is a very worrying time to say the least.”

The testing also comes just weeks after Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton announced she was in remission.

“It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focussed on recovery,” the Princess of Wales wrote in January. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”



Prince William’s Flight Instructor Previously Opened Up About His Military Missions Involving Toxic Fumes

Prince William flew with Stubbings during his time in the military. Stubbings passed away following a decade-long battle with multiple myeloma, cancer of the blood and bone marrow. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2013, 13 years after he joined the RAF Search and Rescue.

Stubbing opened up about his missions, including being surrounded by black exhaust fumes. “If you’re by the cargo door, the exhaust comes right through,” he said. “Even worse, if you’re working on the winch, which I was, you’re putting your head right out into it. We had to clean everything. It didn’t feel right. There was no protection, nothing. We all complained about it.”

The late flight sergeant also stated that he would often get a “face full” of fumes and described the smell.

Radar Online claims that the UK government is now investigating how many military personnel have been diagnosed with cancer. At least six cases have been settled with the Ministry of Defense (MoD). Dozens of former aircrew members and their families are also in the legal action process.