Queen Camilla’s Hairdresser Recalls the Royal Being ‘So Nervous’ Before Her Wedding to King Charles

Nearly 20 years after Queen Camilla and King Charles exchanged vows, Her Majesty’s hairdresser recalls some details about the big wedding day.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with Hello! magazine, Jo Hansford, Queen Camilla’s longtime hairdresser, opened up about the wedding.

“I had been doing her hair for years, but I was very nervous about doing it for the wedding,” Hansford explained. “She looked amazing, thank God. She was so nervous. The whole world was watching, and it must have been terrifying, the same as the coronation. But I think she handled it really well.”

Hansford, who has been working with the royal for 35 years, further shared that Queen Camilla has “adapted incredibly well” to royal life.

“It’s not easy for an older person to come into ‘The Firm’, as they call it,” Hansford noted. “It’s hard work, and your whole life is programmed for the year.”

She then said, “I admire them both. I think the King is amazing; he is definitely his mother’s son. He’s a stalwart – absolutely incredible. I think she supports him incredibly well, and I think he’s very lucky. It’s just a shame they didn’t do it before, but the most important thing is that they’re happy together and they’re both right for each other,” she added.

Queen Camilla and King Charles Were Married in April 2005

The couple married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on Apr. 9, 2005, and received a blessing at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The King’s parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, did not attend the wedding. However, they were present during the religious ceremony.

King Charles had previously married Princess Diana, and Queen Camilla had been married to Andrew Parker Bowles.

The couple is planning to celebrate their 20th anniversary by traveling to Italy.