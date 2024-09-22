Justin Bieber Focusing on ‘Being a Great Dad’ Amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Controversy

Justin Bieber is reportedly bypassing all of the sordid Diddy details to focus on being a daddy to his new bundle of joy.

In the wake of his friend and mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest, an insider claims that the 30-year-old pop singer is focusing on his wife, Hailey, and their newborn son, Jack Blues, who came into the world last month.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” the alleged insider told People. “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though,” they added.

Of course, the source is referring to the veteran rapper’s recent arrest and deep bench of allegations and lawsuits. Apparently, Justin is ignoring reports of Diddy’s alleged sexual debauchery. Instead, he’s focusing on his wholesome family life.

According to the source, the “Baby” singer has “been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born.”

Justin has no emotional energy available to spend on his frequent collaborator’s ongoing legal battles.

“He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband,” the insider insisted.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Justin Bieber circa 2010. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

On September 16, Diddy was arrested at a hotel in New York City following his indictment by a grand jury. His legal team offered a 50 million dollar bail deal, which the judge denied.

The filings accuse him of sexual assault, rape, sexual misconduct, and other related offenses. If convicted solely on the sex trafficking charge, Diddy could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, with the possibility of life imprisonment.

Combs is allegedly in a special housing unit and under a suicide watch.

As Diddy Hits a New Depth of Misery, Justin Bieber is Flying High on the Joy of Being a Dad

Meanwhile, as Diddy wallows in despair, Bieber is reportedly happier than ever being a dad.

Yet another source told People that Justin and his model wife viewed the pregnancy as a miracle. “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for,” the source added.

“The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them,” the insider claimed, adding that “Justin’s already a great dad.”

Justin and Hailey first tied the knot in September 2018 and later celebrated a second wedding in South Carolina, where they were joined by celebrity guests such as Usher, Kylie Jenner, and others. Diddy did not attend.