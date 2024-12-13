Actress Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Figure Poolside at $13 Million Mansion

It may nearly be winter, but it’s always summertime for blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney‘s ever-ready bikini body…

In widely shared photos on social media, the Immaculate star flaunted her nubile curves at her lavish $13 million waterfront mansion in the Florida Keys on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old stunner showcased a stylish purple two-piece bikini, pairing it with sleek black sunglasses. Meanwhile, her blonde locks were casually styled in a chic messy bun.

Sweeney was photographed outside her residence, relaxing on a towel draped over a chair and occasionally adjusting her top. Her adoring fans were also treated to all angles of the star’s incredible physique.

recent pictures of sydney sweeney👀 pic.twitter.com/n0bfvJuQyG — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) December 12, 2024

Of course, legions of Sydney Sweeney fans flooded social media to gush in all directions over the fresh batch of bikini snaps.

“That’s absolutely amazing,” one fan declared on X, likely wiping away a sudden flop sweat on their brow. “Sydney is forever hot,” another onlooker agreed. “Summer’s hottest day, and it’s not even summer,” a third fan wrote.

“Can we all agree 2024 was her year,” yet another Sweeney lover declared.

The New Crop of Snapshots Left Some Picky Fans Cold

However, some fans seemed nonplussed at the more candid, less polished shots of the actress. It seems they don’t quite understand how much of Hollywood is smoke and mirrors.

“She looks good and all, but the way people talk about her is wild,” one unimpressed (and female) X user weighed in. “She looked so much better before; I heard she gained weight for a new movie role,” another hard-to-impress onlooker added. “I wouldn’t know it was her if you didn’t say it was her,” another confused X user wrote.

That said, some people seemed to understand the context of the new crop if Sweeney pics.

“I am not familiar with her, but I am wondering if people are just realizing that lighting affects everything about a picture. She is also probably wearing bronzer & body makeup in the posed pics that people share,’ one denizen of X reasoned.

The Possible Reason Behind Sydney Sweeney’s Physique Change

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney has indeed undergone a body transformation for an upcoming film role. She even recently posted a snapshot on Instagram flaunting her new muscles.

Photo via Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram

Sweeney is set to play professional boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic directed by David Michod. The film is currently untitled, and no release date has been announced. It will focus on Martin’s journey as one of the most well-known female American boxers in history.