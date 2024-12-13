O.J. Simpson’s Prison Stash to Be Sold at Auction

O.J. Simpson’s debts may soon decrease, as some of his most valuable—and explicit—possessions are up for sale.

Malcolm LaVergne, O.J. Simpson’s longtime attorney and the executor of his estate, recently told TMZ that Simpson’s collection of prison pornography from his time in Nevada state prison is now up for sale.

Indeed, it seems that the late football star and actor was a prolific “reader” of adult magazines like Penthouse. Somehow, the high-profile inmate managed to get his favorite skin titles while in the clink.

LaVergne disclosed to the outlet that Simpson maintained a keen interest in pornography, both in consuming visual content and reading material, even while incarcerated. How he obtained a vast collection of magazines during his prison sentence for the 2008 memorabilia theft case remains unclear.

After O.J. Simpson’s release from prison in 2017, LaVergne revealed that Simpson stored away the Penthouse magazines, as he then had access to free pornography through the glory of the internet.

Other… Unique O.J. Simpson Items May Go to Auction Soon

However, that’s not all of the adult content that may soon be on the chopping block from O.J. Simpson’s estate.

LaVergne suggests he may even auction off O.J.’s Trojan condoms—specifically, the Magnum variety, according to TMZ. Size queens rejoice!

Those looking for unique stocking stuffers for this holiday season may be setting themselves up for disappointment, though. LaVergne estimates that the items would go to auction in early 2025. However, nothing is set in stone yet.

Simpson’s Estate Still Owes a Reported $100 Million

The unusual items going up for sale make sense in the proper context.

LaVergne has been working to recover over $269,000 from one of Simpson’s properties. However, this amount is just a small fraction of what creditors are collectively seeking to claim.

O.J. Simpson still faces a substantial $33.5 million judgment owed to the victims’ families from the 1997 wrongful death lawsuit.

Simpson was acquitted in his criminal murder trial but was later found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a civil court in Santa Monica. While the original judgment was set at $33.5 million, accumulated interest on the unpaid debt has reportedly increased the amount to approximately $100 million.

O.J. Simpson’s estate was also recently hit with a $500,000 tax lien from the State of California.