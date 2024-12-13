mysterious-drones-spotted-flying-over-new-jersey

Recently, mysterious drones have been spotted across the skies of New Jersey, causing widespread alarm among residents. Now, a US Army special operations veteran and drone expert has urged the government to address the issue, saying they have “a lot of explaining to do.”

Videos by Suggest

Brett Velicovich, also a Fox News contributor, doubts the government’s claim of ignorance about the drones in New Jersey, suggesting a foreign adversary may be involved.

“Whether it’s friendly or foe, our government has a lot of explaining to do,” Velicovich insisted on America Reports earlier this week.

“I find it very difficult to believe that our government doesn’t really know anything about this,” the Army veteran added.

Unidentified drones have flooded the skies in NJ. This is a video I took of one pic.twitter.com/agMrZlN1jg — Jerzy (@JerzyBets) November 19, 2024

Velicovich, a former special operations intelligence analyst and drone expert, suspects something suspicious is happening. “My gut, frankly, tells me it’s an adversary that’s doing this because if it was some secret military testing, the government would have put an end to it because of the hysteria,” he speculated.

🚨( Just in ) Another clear video of ∆ UFO/Drone over New Jersey showing a formation of green lights #Ufotwitter #UAPX

H/T @MendhamMike pic.twitter.com/tTJ0F7vWsR — Avi M 🛸🇮🇳🕉️ (@AvirupM42) December 3, 2024

Of course, the government has said otherwise.

Department of Defense officials have stated that they do not believe the flying objects come from “a foreign entity or adversary,” deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday, per The New York Post.

I've spent days making fun of people and their drone stories. But I just filmed this over Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Definitely a drone. pic.twitter.com/YEMsm90VO5 — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) December 13, 2024

Singh also seemed to subtly mock those concerned about the New Jersey drones.

“There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States,” Singh added.

Why the Timing of the Strange Drone Sightings Over New Jersey is Important

However, Velicovich urged caution, suggesting that foreign adversaries might be using the period before President-elect Donald Trump takes office as an opportunity for spying.

“Right now, our adversaries see an opening in our national security infrastructure because, at the highest echelons of our government, there is a security vacuum taking place because of the transition between administrations,” Velicovich cautioned. “The timing is such a key indicator here.”

Velicovich also warned that U.S. infrastructure and national security systems are not ready to handle these emerging threats.

“We have arcane infrastructure. We’ve been telling them to fix it for years, the FAA doesn’t listen. Their policies have completely destroyed our domestic drone industries,” Velicovich added. “We’re set back 10 years behind China, behind Russia, and now our public is at risk.”

The sightings began on November 18 and have continued nightly since, with reports now totaling nearly 180 incidents. Authorities, including Governor Phil Murphy and the FBI, assure the public the drones are harmless but admit their origin and purpose remain unknown.