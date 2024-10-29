kelly-ripa-and-mark-consuelos-dress-up-as-taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce-for-halloween-in-hilarious-photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are paying a Halloween tribute to star-crossed lovers Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this spooky season.

The long-married co-hosts of Live dressed up as the billionaire pop queen and her NFL player beau, recreating the couple’s outfits from their date at this year’s US Open.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US open pic.twitter.com/pyJGXmv3Hk — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) October 28, 2024

Honestly, we dare say the veteran TV personalities pulled off the looks a bit better.

Ripa exuded chic elegance in a red-and-white checkered dress reminiscent of the Reformation Sora Linen Dress that Swift donned at the tennis tournament on September 8. The 54-year-old complemented the singer’s style with oval-shaped black sunglasses and brown sandals, perfectly matching the accessories.

Meanwhile, Consuelos embraced Kelce’s unique style, something of a blend between Caddyshack and yacht rock, by sporting a polo shirt, cardigan, and beige shorts, complemented by a Gucci bucket hat.

Of course, the 53-year-old topped it off with a fake 80s dad mustache.

Ripa and Consuelos became Halloween doppelgangers by sporting the outfits Swift and Kelce wore to the US Open in September. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

One onlooker couldn’t help but note how much better Mark’s physique is compared to the notoriously dad-bodied Travis Kelce.

“Lol! Mark looks better at being Travis [than] Travis does! Mark is in shape! Both nailed it!” the X user wrote after seeing the image.

Of course, Ripa and Consuelos aren’t strangers to dressing “So High School” for Halloween. The couple dressed as Tay and Trav last year, too.

Ripa and Consuelos also dressed as the beloved couple last year, at the dawn of their star-crossed love affair. (Image via YouTube / @LiveKellyandMark)

Last spooky season, Ripa and Consuelos donned outfits that paid tribute to Swift’s inaugural attendance at one of Kelce’s football games. Consuelos wore Kelce’s Chiefs uniform, while Ripa showcased a red-and-white jacket that echoed the singer’s teen throwback style.

That same year, Ripa and Consuelos went a bit more old school with a reference few under 60 would understand. They hosted a segment dressed as Sonny and Cher.

The married co-hosts, seen here as Cher and Sonny Bono last year, will don a variety of costumes for Thursday’s episode of “Live.”(Image via YouTube / @LiveKellyandMark)

Meanwhile, this special spooky episode, “Only Halloween in the Building,” will air on ABC this Thursday.