Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift Feel ‘Safe,’ Proposing to Singer Soon: Sources

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans rejoice! It seems the star-crossed lovers are about to enter their “Engagement Era!”

Videos by Suggest

Swift is set to spend a few weeks apart from her Kansas City Chiefs beau before wrapping up her billion-dollar Eras tour in Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 8.

Sources indicate a countdown to an engagement for the star-studded couple has begun, as friends share that their bond has deepened over the past year. With 35-year-old Kelce acting as the singer’s “protector” behind the scenes, they have emerged stronger than ever.

SQUEEEEEE!!!

“Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has,” an insider recently told Page Six.

The insider detailed how the NFL player, game show host, and aspiring actor comforted Swift.

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” the source told the outlet.

Swift and Kelcewere spotted in NYC earlier this month, where they were joined by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at The Corner Store. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Indeed, folks better watch their backs when Swift’s burly protector is around, the insider revealed.

“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her,” the source insisted.

Another Insider Speculates on a Potential Wedding for Swift and Kelce

Yet another source suspects that Swift and Kelce might soon go from “So High School” to “So Engaged”.

OH MY GOD.

“Everyone is fascinated by Travis and Taylor. I am obsessed about a potential wedding. They are unbeatable together,’ the “industry source” told Page Six.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has taken advantage of his boosted celebrity via his billionaire pop queen girlfriend.

Earlier this month, he filmed a cameo appearance in the sequel to Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, filmed in New Jersey. Additionally, he recently signed a $100 million podcast deal with Amazon’s Wondery alongside his brother Jason.

The Chiefs tight end is also set to host the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? for the streaming platform. He can also be seen starring in the FX horror series Grotesquerie.

Just imagine the cool parts he’d land in Tinsel Town if he puts a ring on it! Could there be a proposal at this year’s Super Bowl if the Chiefs pull out yet another win???

Swift nation, prepare your bodies!!!