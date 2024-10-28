Kelly Ripa Slams ‘Irritating’ Husband Mark Consuelos for His ‘Wild’ Genetics

On Live With Kelly and Mark earlier this morning, Kelly Ripa poked fun at her husband Mark Consuelos for his “wild” genetics – or otherwise, his family’s lack of gray hair.

During the show, talk of Mark’s family came up after he recently paid them a short visit for a family reunion. Consuelos even showed a picture of himself with his brother and father.

Ripa spoke of their resemblance saying, “I can spot a Consuelos anywhere because it’s all one face. Even our kids have the face.”

(Photo by Dan MacMedan via Getty Images)

The couple went on to talk about how gracefully Mark’s father is aging, explaining how he is turning 86 this week and just started getting gray hair. Ripa said, “What’s so funny about your dad is that he’s just now — and it started about three or four years ago — just starting to get gray hair,”

She continues, “It is so wild. You’re so lucky genetically.”

Mark even explained how people often ask him if he’s dyed his hair to which he replies, “No! I don’t dye my hair.” He then goes on to say that he actually has found a few gray hairs recently which causes his wife to roll her eyes.

She jokes, “It’s so irritating. He’s got like two gray hairs, and he’s like, ‘Did you see this? I have a gray hair.’ And I’m like, ‘Congratulations!”

Kelly And Mark’s Halloween Special

The talk show hosts are receiving hype for the couple’s costume they wore for their Halloween special. USA Today reports that Ripa and Consuelos dressed as another very famous couple; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Kelly and Mark specifically recreated one of the couple’s public outings from back in September. Swift and Kelce had attended the US Open, drawing attention to themselves for singing and dancing along to “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” at the event.

Ripa matched Taylor in a similar red gingham dress that she paired with cat eye sunglasses and bright red lipstick. Consuelos, however, rocked Kelce’s Gucci bucket hat and cardigan.