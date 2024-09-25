Katt Williams Warns Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ is ‘About to Snitch on Everybody’ Following Arrest

With Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial scheduled for early October, Katt Williams predicts the rap mogul will be ready to “snitch” on everyone involved in his alleged crimes.

The comedian/actor took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts on Diddy’s headline-dominating arrest. He declared the famous rapper is “about to snitch on everybody.”

Williams posted an AI-generated video of a replicated scene from Wesley Snipes’ 1991 film New Jack City. Combs’ face replaces Snipes’ face as the film’s main character, Nino Brown. He starts naming people involved in his crimes, including one person edited to look like Jay-Z.

The Instagram Story posts are considered the first time that Katt Williams has made comments about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ crimes since early 2024. In January, he predicted that the rap mogul would experience some legal woes.

Katt Williams Predicted ‘All Lies’ About Diddy Would ‘Be Exposed’ During An Early 2024 Podcast Appearance

During his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Williams told the host Shannon Sharpe he thought “all lies would be exposed” in regards to Diddy at some point in 2024.

“All of these big-d–k deviants is all catching hell in 2024,” Williams said at the time. “It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if it’s Diddy or whoever you is, [pastor] T.D. Jakes, any of them.”

Katt Williams then claimed he refused multiple invitations to Diddy’s notorious parties over the years. “I’ve had to turn down $50 million four times. Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about, right?” Williams stated. “Because P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no.”

Williams then said, “You got to tell him no! I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you, that’s why I can say them so freely.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City last Monday, Sept. 16, by federal agents. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has been denied bail twice. He is now being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits his trial, which is scheduled for next month.

Diddy pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence.

Shortly after his arrest, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifio released a statement. He asked the public to “please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts.” The lawyer also referred to his client as “an innocent man with nothing to hide [who] looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Diddy previously made headlines after he was sued by multiple people for sexual assault over the past year.