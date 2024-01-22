‘SNL’ Spoof of Viral Katt Williams Interview Draws Wild Fan Reactions Online

This January started with a bang and famed comedian Katt Williams was the catalyst.

The comedian was a guest on NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay” and did not hold back. Williams aimed at several people in the industry including Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, and Cedric the Entertainer.

SNL did a parody of unc Shannon sharpe & Katt Williams 😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/sTASQ24ozc — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 21, 2024

Saturday Night Live is known for doing parodies of viral moments and this time was no different. The sketch by actors Ego Nwodim and Devon Walker drew strong reactions from fans.

“Emmy nomination to [Ego Nwodim] as Katt Williams… hilarious,” comedian Lonnie Love wrote on Twitter.

“Ego Nwodim is perfect in this SNL skit about the infamous Katt Williams interview. She is spot on,” Another user wrote.

Katt Williams Goes Scorched Earth on Steve Harvey

One of the most notable people that Williams called out in the real interview was famed comedian Steve Harvey. The comedian downplayed the success of the Family Feud host. The comedian suggested that Harvey poached his entire act from fellow comedian, Mark Curry

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had,” Williams said.

He also went on to slam Harvey for his lack of success as a movie star.

“You couldn’t be a movie star,” Williams added. “There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country-bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good and look like Mr. Potato Head.”

Harvey Seemingly Responds to Williams

After Williams went in on Harvey everyone was awaiting his response. Harvey did not say Williams’ name. However, the timing of his January 7th Twitter posts, suggests he was aiming at the “Friday After Next,” actor.

“I got somebody really attacking me right now, I mean, really going after me, man. I’m just waiting to see what God going to do because they’re gonna have to get on…can’t nobody stop what God got for you,” Harvey wrote.

“No, you ain’t gotta tell nobody nothing. All you have to do is be it. You don’t have to open your mouth,” The comedian also used a bible scripture, Psalms 23:5 to drive home his point. “‘He prepares a table in the presence of mine enemies’, he does it all the time. All my haters? I ain’t gotta say nothing to them. They got a TV. They can cut the TV on seven days a week. All that hate? ‘Man, he on there.’”