Kate Middleton May Attend Major Public Event Soon, Source Says

Following her appearance at the Trooping the Colour last month, Kate Middleton is rumored to be attending another major public event in the coming days.

While speaking to The Telegraph, Wimbledon Chair Debbie Jevans indicated that the Princess of Wales may be making an appearance. The famous tennis tournament is currently happening and is scheduled to wrap up on July 14.

Jevans stated that Kate Middleton has been a patron of the All England Club since 2016. She may make her annual appearance to present trophies to the men and women singles champions.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Jevens explained. “We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

Kate Middleton recently attended her first public event of the year, Trooping the Colour. She was with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton announced in late March that she was diagnosed with cancer and was going through preventative treatment. Although she did not reveal what kind of cancer it was, she shared that it was discovered during a scheduled abdominal surgery.

Sources Say Kate Middleton’s Appearance at Trooping the Colour Amid Cancer Battle Took a ‘Toll’ On Her

Following Kate Middleton’s appearance at the Trooping the Colour, sources revealed the event took a “toll” on her.

“The princess has this sort of swan-like quality about her,” royal expert Katie Nicholl explained. “She’s sort of gliding on the surface — but beneath the water, I think often she’s paddling quite frantically. I can only imagine that a huge amount of preparation and time and effort and energy will have gone into Saturday’s appearance.”

Nicholl also said the event involved Kate Middleton being on her feet a lot. “There was a moment where she was watching the parade… and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted. That’s just a bit of an acknowledgment that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment.”

However, Middleton did not show that she was struggling during the event. “If you didn’t know that she was going through cancer treatment, you would never have guessed,” Nicholls pointed out.

She then added, “I think we can probably imagine that she probably had a long and well deserved rest afterwards. I don’t think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That’s going to take some recovery from.”