Kate Middleton’s Trooping the Colour Appearance Took a ‘Toll’ on Her Amid Cancer Battle

Although she was able to attend the Trooping of Colours over the weekend, Kate Middleton’s appearance at the annual event reportedly took a toll on her as she continues her cancer battle.

Following the event, a birthday celebration for King Charles III, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the Princess of Wales is struggling.

“The princess has this sort of swan-like quality about her,” Nicholl explained. “She’s sort of gliding on the surface — but beneath the water, I think often she’s paddling quite frantically. I can only imagine that a huge amount of preparation and time and effort and energy will have gone into Saturday’s appearance.”

Nicholl said the event also involved Kate Middleton being on her feet a lot. “There was a moment where she was watching the parade… and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted. That’s just a bit of an acknowledgment that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment.”

Despite the struggles, Nicholl stated the Princess of Wales looked “impeccable” at the event. “If you didn’t know that she was going through cancer treatment, you would never have guessed,” Nicholls pointed out.

“I think a day like Saturday, where she knows the eyes of the world are on her, there is a huge amount of scrutiny that will take its toll,” Nicholls continued.

She then shared, “I think we can probably imagine that she probably had a long and well deserved rest afterwards. I don’t think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That’s going to take some recovery from.”

The Royal Expert Stated Kate Middleton’s Appearance Was Her ‘Decision Alone’

Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl pointed out that Kate Middleton was not pressured by others to attend the Trooping of Colours.

“There was no pressure on her from anyone. She really wanted to do this,” Nicholl explained. “She turned a corner in her treatment… When she turned that corner, I was told that Trooping was a goal for her.”

“She was given the sign-off by her medical team. She spoke to her father-in-law about attending and to Prince William. They were fully behind her.”

The royal expert also said King Charles III remains to be a “great pillar of support” to Kate Middleton when she said she would like to attend the event.

“He was 100 percent behind it,” she added. “The idea that she was going to upstage him didn’t even cross his mind. He just wanted his daughter-in-law by his side.”