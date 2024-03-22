Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Currently Undergoing Chemotherapy

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

After months of speculation about her wellbeing, and her whereabouts, Middleton finally broke her silence and posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) on March 22. In the video, she revealed her cancer diagnosis and further elaborated on her current health status.

Middleton stated that tests after her operation in January found that cancer “had been present.”

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she continued. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Middleton asked for privacy for herself and her family at this time. She did, however, seem upbeat about her diagnosis.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery,” Middleton said.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them. And to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she continued. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”