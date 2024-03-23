Kate Middleton Jokesters’ Regret Goes Viral Following Reveal of Cancer Diagnosis

Internet sleuths and amateur comedians are feeling a tad sheepish about their wisecracks aimed at Kate Middleton, post her cancer reveal.

After considerable speculation concerning her health and location, Middleton at last addressed the public, releasing a video on X (previously Twitter) on March 22. In the video, she revealed her cancer diagnosis and gave updates regarding her well-being.

Middleton revealed that post-surgery tests in January detected the presence of cancer. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she explained.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate Middleton requested privacy for herself and her family as she continued her battle with cancer. Before yesterday’s video, Middleton had not made an official appearance since Christmas.

Internet Jokesters Dial Back the Memes Following Kate Middleton’s Cancer Reveal

Of course, this led to many jokesters on social media feeling like they had egg all over their faces. For months, wild theories and memes have circulated about what exactly the Princess had been up to during her isolation.

Tongue-in-cheek internet users speculated on Brazilian butt lift surgery to spotting Kate at the infamous Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow and everything in between.

Now, many on social media are voicing their regret at making jokes at the royal’s expense.

“All the kate middleton and Royal family jokes i laughed at these past couple of weeks and to find out she’s been battling cancer… im going to hell,” one user on X admitted.

“Kate Middleton has cancer and we were all saying she got a BBL…” another user observed alongside footage of a “Real Housewife” saying, “I owe you the biggest apology.”

Kate Middleton has cancer and we were all saying she got a BBL… pic.twitter.com/Kln9hqIAbZ — Aidan (@aidanthereup) March 22, 2024

Meanwhile, another X user joked about how everyone was quietly taking down their memes and theories about Middleton following the serious news.

Everyone on Twitter deleting their conspiracy Kate Middleton tweets pic.twitter.com/vcMLBy52YD — vicky (@vickymykh) March 22, 2024

Celebrities Joined in on the Kate Middleton Speculation Before Her Cancer Reveal

Even celebrities got in on the speculation of Kate Middleton’s whereabouts before her cancer diagnosis was revealed.

Blake Lively turned the situation into a promotion for her beverage line. She shared a satirical image on social media where she was pictured with the beverages, clearly photoshopped. This was a jab at the removal of a Wales family portrait on March 14 after Middleton confessed to altering the image.

In the edited photo, the backdrop seemed fake. The beverage can also looked digitally placed in her hand, and one of Lively’s thumbs appeared unusually large. Additionally, a lemon in the pic hovered above her head like a UFO.

Kim Kardashian also joked about teaming up with online sleuths globally to solve the Princess Kate Middleton mystery. “On my way to go find Kate,” the reality star and entrepreneur, captioned a recent Instagram post. The image showed Kardashian at the ready next to an SUV.

While Lively seems to have taken down her post following Middleton’s latest video, Kim’s remains up.