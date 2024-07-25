King Charles, Kate Middleton Receive Staggering Number of Letters Amid Cancer Battles



As King Charles III and Kate Middleton continue their cancer battles, thousands of their supporters have sent a staggering number of encouraging letters.

According to PEOPLE, The Royal Household released the Sovereign Grant Report for the 2023-2024 financial year. This report details the royal family’s annual financial statement and highlights their official work.

In the detailed report, it was revealed that nearly 30,000 letters were sent to King Charles III and Kate Middleton just after they announced their cancer diagnoses. The report further revealed that the Royal Household received a total of 138,303 items of correspondence during the year, with 27,620 featuring well-wishes to the two royals.

Following his diagnosis news, King Charles III publicly read some letters from his supporters.

✉️ The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis.



🖋️ Thank you to all those who have written in. pic.twitter.com/Ok7YGMb3h7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2024



Charles’ diagnosis was announced in early February. Nearly two months later, the princess’ publicly announced her diagnosis. Both of the royals didn’t reveal what types of cancer they were battling.

As both started treatment, King Charles III and Kate Middleton decided to step away from the public. The king resumed his royal public duties in late April. While Middleton made her first public appearance since the diagnosis at the annual Trooping the Colour on June 15. She also attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on June 14.

Prince Harry Sends Letter to Kate Middleton Congratulating Her For Wimbledon Appearance

Following Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance, Prince Harry reportedly sent his sister-in-law a letter congratulating her for making it to the annual sports event.

Sources close to the situation told Heat World, “Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant. He sent her a note to congratulate her and let he know how happy he was to see her out.”

“He’s just so grateful that she’s on the mend,” the source continued. “Able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as it Meghan.”

The source further revealed that Harry thought perfect opportunity to repair his relationship with Kate and his brother. Meghan is being supportive.

“Even though it’s an awkward situation for all of them, they both think the sooner they can put this all behind them, the better,” they added. “Harry can’t believe it ever got to this point – he genuinely thought that by now they’d have found a way to reconcile – and he hates to think of it continuing. He needs to find a way to fix it.”