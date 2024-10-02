Kanye-West-sued-by-security-guard-after-rapper-allegedly-refused-to-pay-him

Kanye West has got himself in trouble, yet again. West is currently being sued by a man named Jonathan Monroe, a security guard who used to work for West. Monroe was apparently hired to watch over the rapper’s Malibu mansion back in August of 2021 but has yet to receive any compensation for his work.

According to TMZ, Kanye told Monroe that he would pay him $30 an hour to guard his multi-million dollar home. The security guard has claimed to have worked 36-50 hours a week but allegedly has not seen a dime from West.

The lawsuit states that Monroe was fired by the rapper in October of 2021 because he was complaining about not being paid. West continued to stand his ground, refusing to pay him.

At the time, the Malibu home was supposed to be under construction. Kanye apparently had plans of turning the enormous mansion into a bomb shelter, but the project was never finished. He has since sold the property for $21 million.

TMZ also reported that Monroe is going after West for his unpaid wages plus interest.

New Lawsuit Familiar Territory For Kanye West

This is not the first time that Kanye has been sued. There have been several other lawsuits against him from former employees and other names in the music industry. In July, DJ Khalil, along with three other artists, went after West for unauthorized use of music on his 2021 album “Donda”.

The Grammy-winning rapper requested approval for the rights to a song called “Hurricane”, but was allegedly denied. In typical Kanye fashion, he used it anyway but did give credit to the musicians as songwriters and producers.

West was sued again, this time by former employees of his, this past June. The lawsuit claims that he engaged in “forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment.” He was said to have called the two employees “new slaves” along with other racist remarks.