kanye-west-sparks-fan-frenzy-after-fist-bumping-luchadores-at-wrestling-event

Kanye West broke kayfabe, allowing himself to show joy in public as he gleefully fist-bumped luchadores at a wrestling event.

The veteran rapper was seen in the audience at a NOAH show, where he caught the attention of two wrestlers. The burley masked men made their way over to the 47-year-old and his crew.

After the masked performers exchanged greetings with the rest of the group, they made their way along the line to Kanye, where they shared a fist bump with the star. He smiled warmly while sitting with his hood up, seemingly giddy with the hijinks.

Of course, fan footage of the fun moment found its way to all corners of the internet.

Great to see Ye, AKA the artist formerly known as KANYE WEST watching Pro Wrestling NOAH in Shinjuku FACE tonight! #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/vZbXKDSopq — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) September 30, 2024

Per TMZ, the event was held in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan. At the show, Ye was later spotted alongside wrestlers Los Golpeadores, Daga, and Super Crazy. He initially attracted attention from El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jnr and Galeno del Mal.

Kanye West gleefully fist-bumps Luchadore La Dinastia Wagner. (Image via X /@HeroeDelDistrit)

“Great to see Ye, AKA the artist formerly known as Kanye West, watching Pro Wrestling NOAH in Shinjuku FACE tonight,” NOAH gushed on X.

Fans React to a ‘Cheesing’ Kanye West Bumping Fists with Burly Maskd Wrestlers

Meanwhile, X denizens were shocked to see Kayne so joyful alongside the luchadores.

“Kanye at a NOAH show? That’s like seeing a cat at a dog park,” one onlooker wrote on X. “Damn even Kanye is working the indies before getting a call to WWE,’ a second X user quipped. “I desperately need to know about the rabbit hole that led him to this,” another onlooker joked.

“Lol ye looks like he’s cheesing,” yet another X user chimed in.

“This isnt his first time right he seems to be a fan,” another wrestling and Ye enthusiast noted.

Indeed, this isn’t Kanye’s first foray into wrestling. Ye made an appearance at Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling in June, where he entertained the crowd by dancing and singing his hit song “Carnival” in the ring, all without a microphone.

Meanwhile, Ye’s attention on Pro Wrestling NOAH is well-deserved. Founded by the legendary Mitsuharu Misawa after leaving All Japan Pro Wrestling, this Japanese promotion has gained recognition among wrestling fans around the globe.

Maybe we can look forward to Ye making another appearance there in the near future. Maybe with Bianca Censori as his manager?