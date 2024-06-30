Kanye West Sued by Former Employees, Allegedly Called Them ‘New Slaves’

Kanye West has once again found himself in hot water. But this instance seems to be more serious than usual. West has incurred legal trouble after a new accusation according to a group of former employees.

The suit alleges that West would often call his employees “new slaves,” which was degrading.

Kanye West Facing New Lawsuit From Former Employees

“The suit alleges Kanye and co. engaged in “forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment.” The two were accused of making false promises to pay their adult and minor employees and forcing them to work insanely long hours as they were openly mocked with racist jabs and called “new slaves,”‘ TMZ writes.

“It all started in the Spring of 2024 when Ye decided to launch the YZYVSN streaming service app to rival Tidal, Spotify, and Apple Music. The suit says Ye wanted to avoid paying those companies to promote his new albums, “Vultures” and “Vultures 2.”

Kim Kardashian Warming up to Bianca Censori

Censori is Kanye’s second marriage. He was previously married to reality star Kim Kardashian. The two share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. As Censori and West’s relationship continues to blossom, so does Censori’s relationship with West’s family.

The outlet shares that Kim was initially skeptical about Censori being around their family. Especially given her habit of wearing scantily clad outfits. But despite her past history with West, Kim is warming up to Kanye’s new wife.

West in More Legal Trouble

This is not Kanye’s first rodeo with legal trouble this year. The Grammy winner is being sued by another one of his former employees. The employee alleges that during her time working for West, she was harassed by the music mogul. And when she expressed her discomfort with his advances, she was booted from the company.

“Kanye West’s ex-executive/personal assistant claims he gave her the boot after sending her vile sexual texts and videos,” TMZ wrote.

“Lauren Pisciotta says in her lawsuit, she was an OnlyFans model who posted a bunch of bikini and lingerie pics and was super successful — making $1 mil a year.”