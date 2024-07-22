Kanye West Sued for Copyright Infringement on ‘Donda’ Album



Adding to his already legal woes, Kanye West is being sued for copyright infringement involving his “Donda” album.

According to Variety, DJ Khalil and three other artists Sam Barsh, Dan Seef, and Josh Mease are going after West for unauthorized use of music on the 2021 album. Artist Revenue Advocates (ARA) filed the lawsuit in California last week. The legal docs claim the musicians attempted to recoup revenue for three years before transferring their rights to ARA.

The lawsuit is notably focusing on two songs off Kanye West’s popular album, “Moon” and “Hurricane,” which won the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2022.

It was revealed in the legal documents that the four musicians had initially collaborated on some music in 2018, making a composer pack that was available to buyers. Kanye West allegedly requested approval for the rights for “Hurricane,” however the request was notably denied.

Despite the rejection, the lawsuit claims that West used the music anyway. He released the music and even gave credit to the musicians as songwriters and producers “in an act of blatant brazenness.”

“This lawsuit […] is about the rights of artists, musicians, and songwriters,” the lawsuit reads. “To determine how their works are published and used.”

The ARA is now asking for a trial by jury. Although there is no specific monetary compensation listed, the ARA lists the revenue of what Kanye West made by releasing the songs. The organization claims that “Hurricane” and “Moon” earned at least $15 million in streaming revenue as of March 1 of this year.

West also played the songs at listening events, which accrued $14 million from merchandise sales. The lawsuit also claims that West indirectly profited from a partnership with Gap and Balenciaga in connection to “Donda.”

Kanye West Allegedly Confirmed His Retirement From the Music Industry

The lawsuit comes just days after Kanye West allegedly stated he was retiring from music.

“I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do,” he wrote to rapper Rich The Kid. The fellow rapper responds to the declaration with, ““Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date In 2024.”

Rich the Kid continued, “Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain’t it.”

Kanye West noticeably didn’t respond to the text messages.

His declaration also comes amid fans waiting on the highly anticipated release of his album “Vultures 2.”