justin-bieber-braves-the-aspen-chill-in-just-his-tightie-whities-in-new-pics

Justin Bieber sent fans into a frenzy by turning up the chill factor with a frosty plunge—wearing nothing but his undies.

On Thursday, January 16, the 30-year-old pop singer and proud new father posted a series of snapshots from his picturesque winter getaway on his Instagram Stories.

In several photos, he’s stretched out on a chair beside a stream, seemingly fresh from a swim. His hair is still dripping, and he’s dressed in nothing but a pair of white underwear.

Of course, the sizzling snaps found their way to all corners of the internet.

In the photos, Justin avoids looking directly at the camera, instead drawing attention to the tattoos that adorn his chest, arms, and legs. He sports a pair of Calvin Klein underwear, a brand he famously modeled for in the past.

Fans React to Justin Bieber’s Frigid Thirst Trap

While many fans lavished attention on Bieber’s underwear tease, some even speculating that he might hint at a Calvin Klein modeling campaign, many others focused on one… small detail.

“HE COLD??” one onlooker wrote on X alongside a laughing emoji. “Mmmmm I see something tiny,” another fan added alongside a groaning emoji.

Size queens aside, the poor man looks like he just took a cold plunge and is still sitting in freezing temperatures. Cut the crooner some slack!

However, many Beliebers stepped past the pop singer’s seemingly modest package in favor of altogether different body parts.

“I want to know if he knows what he’s doing posting pics of his feet like that lol,” one podophile gushed. “The foot fetishists are gonna go crazy with this one,” another fan agreed.

“Justin Bieber about to join Only Fans,” another X user joked

Meanwhile, it seems the Bieber brood is enjoying their winter getaway.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are currently spending time in Aspen, as seen in photos shared by Page Six of the couple enjoying a shopping trip. The two seem to be unwinding after a cozy family holiday with their newborn son, Jack Blues.

“Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” an alleged insider told Page Six before the holidays kicked off. “When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want.”