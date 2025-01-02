Hailey Bieber Rocks Fur Coat, Not Much Else in Shocking New Year’s Eve Photo

Justin Bieber celebrated New Year’s by showing off his wife Hailey’s impossibly fit figure just months after giving birth to their first child. On Jan. 1, the “Baby” singer shared an image of Hailey on his Instagram Stories with his 295 million followers.

Videos by Suggest

As seen in the photo, Hailey, 28, rang in the New Year in style, sporting a pink bikini paired with a cheetah-print fur coat and cozy UGG boots. Adding a festive touch, the model accessorized with a “Happy New Year” headband.

For jewelry, Hailey chose a statement jewel-encrusted “B” pendant alongside another necklace featuring the initials “JBB,” a heartfelt nod to her son, Jack Blues, whom she shares with the 30-year-old singer.

Justin clearly appreciated his wife’s festive outfit.

“Um. Goin anywhere with u bb,” the singer wrote over the image. “Happy new year.”

Justin Bieber shared an Instagram Story of Hailey flaunting her figure just months after she gave birth to their first child. (Image via Instagram / Justin Bieber)

Meanwhile, Hailey gave more insight into how the Bieber’s rang in 2025.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, Hailey took to Instagram, showcasing martinis and In-N-Out burgers topped with caviar in a stylish carousel post. The cheetah-print fur coat was featured in nearly every shot, including one similar to Justin’s pic.

“Wake up, it’s 2025!” Hailey wrote alongside the series of snaps.

Hailey Bieber’s Fans React to Her New Year’s Eve Hijinks

Of course, Hailey’s legion of Instagram followers rushed to the comments to lavish praise on the model and new mother.

“Happy New Year to the b’s,” one well-wisher wrote. “Happy New Year, MOTHER!” a second fan exclaimed. “QUEEN,’ a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, other users were taken with the lavish fast-food burger and caviar combo.

“My mind is blown by the caviar double-double. You’re actually the smartest person I know,” one admirer marveled. “Now I’m craving a burger at 9 am sis,” a second onlooker added. “Burger con caviar?? ICON,” yet another user gushed.

Many fans also loved the JBB necklace as a little shout-out to the new Bieber.

Jack Blues’ name carries on a cherished family tradition for the Biebers. The baby shares his initials not only with his father, Justin Bieber, but also with his grandfather, Jeremy Bieber, and several of Justin’s siblings.