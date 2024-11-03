Hailey and Justin Bieber Celebrate Halloween With Newborn Son Jack in Adorable Photos

While celebrating their first holiday as a family of three, Hailey and Justin Bieber stepped out for Halloween with their newborn son Jack Blues in a series of adorable photos.

Going with a Disney theme for Jack’s first Halloween, the Biebers dressed as Kim Possible characters. Hailey appeared as Kim Possible herself while Justin went as Ron Stoppable. The couple’s newborn went as Ron’s pet mole rat, Rufus.

Hailey and Justin Bieber kept their 2-month-old Jack’s face hidden in the snapshots. Meanwhile, the new mom and dad did some hilarious poses, including Justin flashing his abs in one snap.

Fans quickly gushed about the family photos. “OMG it’s too much to handle!” one fan declared. “Look at [his] little feet.”

Disney+ even commented on the post, “Calling Kim Possible!”

Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced Kim Possible on the hit Disney Channel series, also wrote, “Slay! Always remember: You can do anything mama!”

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced the birth of Jack Blues in late August. Justin posted a photo of the newborn’s foot alongside his wife’s perfectly manicured pointer fingernail.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻,” the “Baby” hitmaker declared in the post’s caption.

Hailey also posted the same photo on her Instagram story.

Justin Bieber Stated Numerous Times How Much He Wanted to Be a Father

Years before he and Hailey welcomed their first child, Justin Bieber had stated numerous times how much he wanted to be a father someday.

“I want to start my own family, in due time,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe during a Feb. 2020 interview. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship.”

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Dec. 2020, Justin spoke about how many children he actually wanted. “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he stated. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

When asked what he and Hailey were waiting for at the time, Justin stated there was not an issue. “But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet,” he explained. “And that’s okay.”