Julia Roberts Shares Details On Her Relationship With Matthew Perry After His ‘Heartbreaking Death’

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, actress Julia Roberts opened up about her feelings regarding the sudden demise of Friends star Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28 at the age of 54.

As reported by TooFab, Roberts, who briefly dated Matthew Perry in the mid-1990s, expressed her sorrow, calling his death “heartbreaking.”

“The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking,” Roberts said of her ex-partner. “I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

Reflecting on her time on the iconic sitcom Friends, where she guest-starred as a childhood classmate of Perry’s character Chandler Bing in the 1996 episode, “The One After the Super Bowl,” Roberts shared fond memories. The actress spoke warmly about her experience, emphasizing the welcoming nature of the cast during her brief stint on the series.

“All good thoughts and feelings,” the 56-year-old actress said of her time on the show.

“They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time,” Roberts added.

Perry Recalled His Relationship With Roberts In Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing

Perry, in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, had detailed their “three-month-long courtship.” The actor, smitten by Roberts’ wit and intellect, recalled sending her three dozen red roses when she considered her guest role on Friends. Despite their connection, Perry admitted that the pressures of dating a high-profile star like Roberts became overwhelming, leading to their short-lived relationship.

“Instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts,” Perry wrote.

“She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face,” he added.

Julia Robers married Danny Moder in 2002, later welcoming twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004 and son Henry in 2007. In contrast, Perry was engaged to Molly Hurwitz from 2020 to 2021.