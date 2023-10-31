Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Mourns: ‘He Caused Pain Like I’d Never Known’

32-year-old Molly Hurwitz reacts to Matthew Perry’s death

On Monday, Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée publicly mourned the actor’s death.

On Saturday, news of Perry’s death spread like wildfire. The 54-year-old Friends actor was found deceased in his hot tub at his California home after sending his assistant to run a quick errand. Just hours before, he was seen in “good spirits” on the pickleball court that he frequented.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Family, friends, and fans alike have flooded the internet with touching outpours of love and heartbreak.

Molly Hurwitz, who became engaged to Perry in November 2020, mourned the actor in a touching Instagram post.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” she wrote via Instagram.

The literary manager was in a relationship with the Friends star from 2018 to 2021. Hurwitz then went on to describe Perry as a “complicated” man.

“While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known,” Hurwitz added.

“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Hurwitz also recalled watching Friends with Perry in light of the reunion special that premiered on HBO Max in 2021.

The late actor played Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom for 10 fun-filled seasons.

“‘F–k, I was so good!!! … See what I did there???’” Hurwitz recalled Perry shouting with joy.

“We rewound and studied scenes,” she said. “Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

“Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication),” Hurwitz concluded.

Perry was madly in love with Hurwitz and often bragged about her during their time together. The 17 Again actor even called her the “greatest woman on the face of the planet.”

Their engagement came to an end in June 2021, a year after Perry proposed.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry told People at the time. “I wish Molly the best.”

Before Hurwitz, Gwyneth Paltrow, one of Matthew Perry’s flings, also made a sentimental post:

“I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do,” the Iron Man actress said in an Instagram post.

It may take up to 6-weeks before an official cause of death can be determined. Fans continue to spread positive vibes by sharing their favorite Friends memories in honor of Matthew Perry.