Woman, 80, Dead After Getting Trapped in Sleep Number Bed for 2 Days, Lawsuit Alleges

An 80-year-old woman died from injuries allegedly caused by being trapped in a Sleep Number bed for two days.

Court documents show that Angela Moan filed a lawsuit against Sleep Number Corporations and Leggett & Platt Incorporated, the companies responsible for designing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and warranting the bed, following the death of her mother, Rosalind Walker, on April 3, 2023.

One month earlier, on March 1, 2023, Walker found herself trapped in her home in Godfrey, Illinois. According to the lawsuit, the bed’s adjustable foundation was stuck in a raised position, leaving her unable to free herself.

According to the lawsuit, Walker became trapped between her raised Sleep Number bed and the wall of her bedroom. They claimed this happened when the bed unexpectedly lowered without warning. Walker remained stuck in this position for two days until March 3, 2023, when emergency responders arrived and freed her.

“She was taken to the hospital, was transferred to a rehabilitation center, and was then brought home on hospice. She suffered the entire time until she died on April 3, 2023,” the suit alleged.

The lawsuit also claimed the bed did not include proper warnings or clear instructions about potential risks. The suit alleged that it specifically failed to warn Walker about the danger of going between the bed and the wall.

The Lawsuit Against Sleep Number Seeks $25,000 in Damages

The lawsuit also alleged that the bed lowered forcefully without warning and lacked a proper release mechanism. They claimed it also operated on a timer, causing it to move without Walker’s input.

“This negligence was the proximate cause of Mrs. Walker’s injuries [and] suffering” before she died, the suit alleged, adding that the plaintiff is asking for compensation for her mother’s “predeath suffering and injuries, for the related medical bills and for the loss of her mother’s society.”

Moan is seeking over $25,000 in damages, along with any additional relief the court finds appropriate, according to the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, a Sleep Number spokesperson addressed the lawsuit in a statement to Fox affiliate KMOV.

“Sleep Number is aware of the recent lawsuit filed against the company and Leggett and Platt, the manufacturer of its adjustable base,” the spokesperson said.

“The suit alleges that a malfunctioning adjustable base purchased in 2014 was a contributing factor in the death of Rosalind Walker,” the spokesperson continued. “This incident is alleged to have occurred in March 2023. We were notified of the alleged incident after the lawsuit was filed yesterday, Dec. 10. We extend our sincere condolences to the family of Ms. Walker for their tragic loss.”

“Currently, our legal team is reviewing the lawsuit,” the spokesperson added. “Sleep Number stands by the design and safety of its products. [The company] is complying with any necessary inquiries or actions.”