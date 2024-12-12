nicole-richie-says-she-was-once-hospitalized-after-car-crash-with-paparazzi

While taking a stroll down memory lane, Nicole Richie recalled being hospitalized after a car crash with paparazzi during the highest peak of her reality TV fame.

Videos by Suggest

During her and Paris Hilton’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Richie spoke about how her “wildest interaction” with paparazzi landed her in a hospital.

“Once I was hospitalized, I got crashed into,” she explained while talking about the car accident. “My son [Sparrow] was like 6 weeks old. [But] he was not in the car, thank God!”

As she talked about the intense attention she was receiving at the time, Richie said she struggled when it came to privacy.

“It was very hard to implement any sort of like boundaries,” she noted. “Because the world was not really acting like you deserved that at all. And I was so young and just like didn’t know how to stand up for myself like that.”

Richie further pointed out that she accepted “things” that she believed were unacceptable in the present day.

“I like [how] I accepted a lot more,” she explained. “Which I think is very common for your 20s.”

She and Hilton starred in the hit reality series The Simple Life for five seasons.

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton Revealed What Led to Their Infamous Friendship Fallout

Elsewhere in their Call Her Daddy podcast appearance, Richie and Hilton revealed the real reason behind their infamous friendship fallout.

Richie stated the real reason wouldn’t “be good enough” as “nothing really happened” between her and Hilton.

Meanwhile, Hilton blamed the fallout on how the media covered them in the early 2000s.

“Back then, the media was just so toxic, and they loved starting feuds between people,” Hilton recalled. “So it was mostly the media just spinning things and creating drama that didn’t exist, which was normal in the 2000s. They did it with everyone.”

Richie then said that their age at the time was also a key factor in the fallout. Neither woman knew how to communicate with each other.

“If we were hearing something, we would assume [it was true],” Richie said. “We didn’t have the communication skills we have right now to have check-ins, which is so important.”

Richie further shared that thinking about the time away from Hilton makes her sad.

“I think it has really helped me [with] communicating at this stage of life,” she said about Hitlon’s absence. “And I think just with all relationships, it’s so important to have check-ins and to be honest and real and, you know, tender with the people that you love the most.”

Nearly 20 years after The Simple Life, Richie and Hilton are again joining forces for their new Peacock series Paris & Nicole: The Encore.