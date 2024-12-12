Why Chad Michael Murray Nearly Quit Acting After ‘One Tree Hill’

More than 15 years after he left One Tree Hill, Chad Michael Murray admitted the departure from the teen drama almost ended his acting career.

During a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Murray recalled being done with acting after leaving One Tree Hill.

“There was a moment where I was quitting. I was done. I just couldn’t do it anymore,” he explained. “It was right after I left One Tree Hill, and it wasn’t because of the fandom.”

Murray noted that it wasn’t because of how he left the teen drama, but rather how he was feeling at the time.

“When you’re 18 to 25, these formidable years where you’re really cutting your teeth on life experiences and your brain isn’t fully developed,” he said. “You make mistakes. I mean, gosh, we still screw up when we’re grown-ups. But I think it’s hard for me to see past those moments when you’re not adult enough to understand the scenarios that you’re in.”

One Tree Hill originally followed half-brothers Lucas (Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) trade between kinship and rivalry both on the basketball court and in the hearts of their friends in the small town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

Murray’s One Tree Hill performance earned him six Teen Choice Award nominations over the years. He even won Choice TV – Breakout Actor in August 2004 and Choice TV Actor – Drama in August 2008.

Although One Tree Hill was still going strong ratings-wise, Murray decided to leave the teen drama in 2009. He did return for two episodes during the seventh and final season in 2012.

Chad Michael Murray Admitted the ‘One Tree Hill’ Fandom Was ‘Intense’ For Him

While continuing to speak about his One Tree Hill experience, Murray addressed the show’s “intense” fandom.

He recalled once being asked by a fan if he could autograph her breast. She came back hours later with his autograph permanently tattooed on her chest.

“That’s on her body forever,” he pointed out.

Murray also said that, with the fandom, came the constant media scrutiny, which was difficult for him.

“There are so many eyeballs on you,” he pointed out. “And you go to the grocery store, and someone points at you, ‘Oh, that’s the guy that’s on the tabloid, or that’s the guy that did this.’ Even if they’re not talking about that, sometimes your head goes to a negative place, and I know mine really did.”

The constant scrutiny and obsessive fans led to him deciding enough was enough.

“So I just made a big pivot at that point in my life,” he said. “And said, ‘You know what? This is not what I want.'”