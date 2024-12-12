christina-haack-sobs-while-telling-ex-tarek-el-moussa-why-her-kids-wanted-her-to-leave-josh-hall

Months after Christina Haack’s split from ex-husband Josh Hall, fans are starting to get a clearer picture of what led to their breakup. However, Haack shared the details of her third marriage falling apart with an unlikely confidant… her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

In an exclusive clip shared by People from her upcoming HGTV show alongside El Moussa and his wife Heather, The Flip Off, Haack opened up to her ex-husband about her last argument with Hall.

However, before describing the clip, we may need a bit of table setting. Here’s a summary of the many loves of Christina Haack.

Haack and Hall were married for just over two years, from 2022 until their split in July 2024. Before that, she was with El Moussa for 10 years until their separation in 2016. Haack and El Moussa share two children: their daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and their son Brayden, born in 2015. Haack also has a son, Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Joshua Hall and Christina Haack in 2023. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Now back to the scene.

In the clip, El Moussa stepped into Haack’s home and asks if she is OK.

“No,” the 41-year-old shot back. “Josh and I officially split up.”

“We had a blow-up… middle fingers in my face,” Haack added. “Things with Josh have been bad for a long time.”

However, the next detail explained why Haack was confiding in her ex. The spilt was urged on by their shared children.

“The kids literally asked me to leave,” she explained. “They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?”

Christina Haack Calls Her Love Life in Recent Years a ‘Tornado’

The scene shifted to Haack sobbing as she reflected on the turbulent relationships she had experienced with Hall and Anstead over the past few years.

“I feel like I’m in a tornado all the time and I just can’t get out of it,” she admitted.

She then confessed that everything in her personal life went downhill the moment she and El Moussa ended their relationship.

“Everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible,” she admitted through tears. “It’s really taken a really bad toll on me.”

“I’m really sorry for s**t, too,” Haack insisted to El Moussa. “I really am. I just want you to know.”

Finally, it was time for El Moussa, who has been happily married to Heather since 2021, to respond.

Tarek El Moussa alongside his current wife, Heather, in 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

“I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost,” the patient El Moussa replied. However, he didn’t let Haack shoulder all of the blame.

“I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this,” the 43-year-old added.

Whether the two will keep being so open about their relationships on the new show remains to be seen.

The Flip Off drops on January 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour premiere.