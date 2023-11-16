Matthew Perry’s Memory Honored With A Permanent Central Perk Coffee Shop In Boston

The first permanent Central Perk coffee shop opened its doors on November 14.

Central Perk Coffeehouse, the once fictional café frequented by Monica, Chandler, and pals in Friends, has come to life. The coffeehouse opened its doors in Boston on November 14,

As reported by People, the café inspired by the NBC series starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, is the first permanent location to serve coffee and light fare. Previously, there was a pop-up location of the coffeehouse in New York in 2014 to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

Central Perk delayed their original opening date after Perry’s death on October 28, choosing to instead honor the late actor on their new opening day.

The Perfect Space For ‘Friends’ Mega-Fans

The shop includes plenty of throwbacks to iconic moments in Friends. However, the coffeehouse isn’t meant to be a replica of the show’s original set.

Glen Coben, founder and designer of Glen & Co Architecture, told People, “It’s not about creating a replica of it, it’s really looking at what it would look like today. It’s a modern interpretation of what a coffee shop or Central Perk would look like in 2024.”

When customers enter the shop, they are greeted with a floor-to-ceiling photo of the fountain from the Friends opening sequences. A private seating area with a bright orange couch, chairs, and walls invites customers to get cozy. Above the seating area is a giant neon sign that reads, “the one with…” The quote plays on the title format of each episode of the show.

The shop’s outdoor seating area features green Central Perk umbrellas with the brand’s new logo. Inside the shop, one door features a gold chicken and duck. The image refers back to the feathered friends owned by Chandler and Joey.

Additionally, pop artist Burton Morris created a piece for the shop—an oversized picture depicting a cup and saucer. Morris, known for his distinctive and graphic style, created art for the original Friends set.

In another seating area, a photo of the original set is displayed in black and white, calling to Friends’ past. Coben explains, “The historical elements are black and white.”

Central Perk Coffeehouse Isn’t Just A Fun Place To Visit—

—it’s also a great place for a seriously good cup of joe.

While the appearance of the coffeehouse and menu items are inspired by the show, Central Perk’s president, Joe Gurdock, notes that the quality of the experience shouldn’t be underestimated.

“This is not a novelty in any way, shape, or form,” Gurdock told People. “This is a real-life, real-world, café that will have high attention to not only the quality of the coffee, and our pursuit of that, but also the food.”