Matthew Perry’s Long Awaited Death Certificate Released, New Details Revealed

It’s been a couple of weeks since the actor was found dead at the age of 54.

New details about Friends actor Matthew Perry’s death were released on Tuesday, November 14.

PHOTO: GREGG DEGUIRE/FILMMAGIC

Family, friends, and fans alike are still shaken about the death of beloved actor Matthew Perry. After playing pickle ball with friends for most of the morning, Perry was later found unresponsive by his assistant in the hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. Law enforcement later revealed that the 17 Again actor had anti-depressants and a COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) drug. However, fans were told they would be waiting for weeks for an exact cause of death.

Perry was very open about his battle with addiction. He recently released a memoir detailing his journey to sobriety and his time on Friends.

An official death certificate was acquired by Entertainment Tonight, unveiled the exact moment of the actor’s passing at 4:17 P.M. Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison from Dateline, identified the body to the authorities present at the scene.

An exact cause of death is still listed as “pending” given that toxicology and other tests are still being processed. What has been released by the L.A. County Coroner is that the actor’s body was not in the water for very long before he was discovered. Most headlines claimed the actor died in an accidental drowning, but we still won’t know for sure what the cause of death was until all tests are completed.

Perry’s family put together a funeral at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles that took place on November 3. His Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were all spotted in attendance to pay respects to their late friend.

The Cast of Friends at Matthew Perry’s funeral// Shuttershock

Each of them have shared emotional statements with fans and press as they continue to process the extremely unexpected death of Perry.

In fact, on the day Matthew Perry’s death certificate became public, LeBlanc took to Instagram with a heartfelt post to pay tribute to the late actor.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” he wrote. “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

AP

Cox also made a tribute to Perry by sharing one of her favorite moments from being on the set of Friends with him. In the episode they were filming, it was revealed that Monica and Chandler slept together.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

In a group statement about Perry’s death, the Friends cast said:

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Our hearts are with Matthew Perry’s loved ones at this time.