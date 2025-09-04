Joe Biden’s Daughter Ashley Says She Experienced ‘One of the Hardest Summers’ of Her Life Nearly a Month After Filing For Divorce From Howard Krein

Nearly a month after she filed for divorce from her husband of 15 years, Howard Krein, Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, reflects on the experiences she had during the summer of 2025.

In her latest Instagram post, Ashley wrote, “The Summer of 2025 was one of the hardest summers of my life. I have been preparing for the fall (my fav season) and now ready for the RISE.”

Ashley went on to share that she was grateful for the support of her friends and family. She further stated she was grateful for the time/space she had to “grieve, process, [and] heal.”

“Grateful for peace of mind, new beginnings, new seasons, and a rediscovered strength and love for myself,” she added.

Ashley also posted various photos taken over the summer, including one featuring Joe Biden.

Biden filed for divorce from Krein in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas in early August. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of her doing a thumbs-up while walking through a park.

She also had Beyoncé’s hit track “Freedom” playing in the background of the post.

“New life, new beginnings means new boundaries,” she wrote in the post. “New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.”

Joe Biden Continues to Fight Against Stage 4 Prostate Cancer While Daughter Ashley Handles Her Divorce

Meanwhile, Ashley and the rest of the Biden family are caring for Joe as he fights stage 4 prostate cancer.

A Biden spokesperson confirmed in mid-May that a small nodule was discovered in the former world leader’s prostate during a routine physical exam. They further stated that the finding “necessitated further evaluation.”

The results revealed that Biden had prostate cancer.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement reads. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

Biden officials noted that while the diagnosis represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be “hormone-sensitive,” which will allow for effective management.

Just after the diagnosis was announced, Joe Biden broke his silence. “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”