Alleged ‘GTA 6’ Price Leak Surfaces (And It’ll Be Expensive)

Gamers have spent years waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI. Now they may have another reason to brace themselves: the price tag.

Videos by Suggest

A new retailer listing has sparked fresh speculation that Rockstar Games could charge significantly more for GTA 6 than many players expected.

The alleged leak emerged from European retailer FNAC, who accidentally listed the game early. All four editions of GTA 6 were listed for prices ranging from €89.99 to €199.99.

Neither Rockstar Games nor parent company Take-Two Interactive has confirmed the prices.

If the listing proves accurate, the standard edition would cost €89.99. Premium and collector-style editions could climb to €119.99 and €199.99. Those numbers immediately set off alarms across gaming communities because they sit well above the long-standing $60 standard and even exceed the current $70-$80 range common for many major releases.

‘GTA 6’ Standard Edition Could Cost $80

An €89.99 launch price would place GTA 6 in the same territory as some of the industry’s most expensive mainstream releases, such as Nintendo’s Mario Kart World.

Not everyone believes the leak, however.

Trusted industry leaker Billbil-kun has pushed back against the reports, arguing that the retailer listings likely contain placeholder prices rather than final figures.

“Those SKUs are just placeholders bcz EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren’t belonging to Take2 traditional games prefixes [sic],” they wrote.

According to that assessment, the listed amounts may simply serve as temporary values until official pricing arrives. Rockstar plans to open pre-orders on June 25, meaning gamers won’t have to wait long for definitive answers.

Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if GTA 6 ends up costing at least $80. It’s been in development for years and is promising to be one of today’s most impressive games. I mean, if Nintendo can list a damn cartoon racing game for $80, nothing is stopping Rockstar from valuing their objectively more impressive game in the same price bracket.

For now, all we can do is hope we won’t have to pull off some heisting of our own to afford the game. You still got Lester’s phone number, right?