‘Gilmore Girls’ Is Officially Leaving Netflix, And Fans Are Unsubscribing In Protest

Coffee lovers, Stars Hollow regulars and devoted binge-watchers are sounding the alarm after Netflix confirmed that all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls will leave the platform in the United States on June 30.

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The streaming giant broke the news in a social media post that immediately sparked an emotional response from fans.

Referencing one of the show’s most famous lines, Netflix wrote, “It’s a show? It’s a lifestyle. It’s a religion,” ironically before announcing that Seasons 1-7 would depart the service at the end of the month. The company also thanked viewers who had visited Stars Hollow over the years.

The announcement marks the end of a remarkably long run for the beloved comedy-drama on Netflix. Gilmore Girls, which originally aired from 2000 to 2007, arrived on the platform in 2014 and found a new generation of viewers through streaming. The show’s enduring popularity later helped inspire Netflix’s 2016 revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Fans Ending Their Netflix Subscription Over Traitorous ‘Gilmore Girls’ Removal

Before we get into it, let’s clarify that it’s possible that Warner Bros. refused to renew their deal with Netflix, leading to the removal of Gilmore Girls. So until it’s clarified, hate ethically and responsibly.

Regardless of fault, the removal of the beloved show has understandably caused quite a stir.

Some online simply aired their frustration.

“And right before fall!!! Y’all are trippin!” exclaimed one.

“Girl, what the f–k are you even good for anymore,” questioned another.

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME?????? That’s the only reason I even pay for you,” shouted one, adding a series of tomatoes to their comment.

Some have gone as far as to unsubscribe from Netflix.

One user shared screenshots of their Netflix exit, claiming “Taking off Gilmore Girls” as the reason.

“Well, where they leave, I will follow,” threatened one more.

Not all the news is bad for fans, however. While the original seven-season run is leaving Netflix in the United States, the series remains available on other streaming platforms, including Hulu. In addition, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is expected to remain on Netflix beyond the departure of the original series.